Markets end in green, Sensex closes over 230 points higher

New Delhi: Paring the opening losses, markets ended in green on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 238.69 points or 0.62 percent to close at 38,939.22 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 67.45 points or 0.58 percent to 11,671.95.

Yes Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, CIL, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Heromotocorp, HCL, Maruti, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and ITC, rising upto 4.42 percent.

Meanwhile, shares Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Infosys, Airtel and Asian Paints closed in red, falling by upto 3.54 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 329.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 623.81 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.