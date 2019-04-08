हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets end in red, Sensex falls over 160 points

Intra-day, the 30-stock index had touched a high of 39,041.25 and low of 38,520.96.

Markets end in red, Sensex falls over 160 points

New Delhi: After a positive start to the day, Markets ended in negative zone on Monday.

The BSE Sensex ended 161.70 points or 0.42 percent down at 38,700.53 while the NSE Nifty closed 65.20 points or 0.56 percent lower at 11,600.75.

Intra-day, the 30-stock index had touched a high of 39,041.25 and low of 38,520.96.

Investors are waiting for cues from 4th quarter results ending March 31, starting this week.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought stocks to the tune of Rs 797.90 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 325.58 crore, BSE provisional data showed.

