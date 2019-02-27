हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Markets end lower for second day as Indo-Pak tension escalates

Investors sentiments were dampened over reports that Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and dropped bombs.

Markets end lower for second day as Indo-Pak tension escalates

New Delhi: Sensex recovered from intra-day's fall of over 600 points amidst heightened tension between India and Pakistan, but still ended marginally in red.

Investors sentiments were dampened over reports that Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and dropped bombs.

India shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that crossed the LoC after violating the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector.  

The BSE Sensex fell 68.28 points or 0.19 percent to 35,905.43 while the NSE Nifty ended 28.65 points or 0.26 percent down at 10,806.65.

