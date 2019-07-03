Markets end marginally higher in choppy trade, Nifty closes above 11,900

New Delhi: Markets ended marginally higher in a choppy trade amidst weak global cues and caution ahead of the Union Budget 2019 to be presented on Friday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 22.77 points or 0.057 percent at 39,839.25 while the Nifty closed 6.45 points or 0.054 percent higher at 11,916.75.

IndusInd Bank, ITC, LT, M&M, Powergrid, SBI, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, RIL, ONGC and Kotak Bank, rising upto 3.79 percent.

On the other hand top losers Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, Infosys, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, TCS, HCL, Maruti, Heromoto Corp, HUL, HDFC bank and ICICI bank dropping upto 1.44 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 512 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the worth Rs 141.09 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 129.98 points or 0.33 percent higher at 39,816.48 and the Nifty rose 44.70 points or 0.38 percent to end at 11,910.30.