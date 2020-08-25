Markets ends in green for 3rd day; financial stocks extend rally

New Delhi: Markets closed in the green for the third straight session on Tuesday led by gains in financial stocks amidst firm global cues.

The BSE index ended 44.80 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 38,843.88 while the NSE Nifty closed 5.80 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 11,472.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finserve ,ICICI Bank, IndusINd Bank, Axis Bank, M&M, Kotak Bank, Titan and Maruti, rising upto 4.39 percent. On the other hand, major losers were NTPC, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Tata Steel, LT, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, RIL, HUL, IT and HCL Tech, falling upto 1.67 percent.

Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Hong Kong finished in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 45.82 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee ended on a flat note at 74.33 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Monday the BSE Sensex ended 364.36 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 38,799.08. The NSE Nifty jumped 94.85 points or 0.83 per cent to 11,466.45.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 219.07 crore on a net basis on Monday.