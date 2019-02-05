हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Markets ends with mild gains, RBI policy decision eyed

Investors will adopt a cautious approach ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome on Thursday.

Markets ends with mild gains, RBI policy decision eyed

New Delhi: Markets ended the day with mild gains on Tuesday ahead of the three-day RBI monetary policy review meet starting today.

Sensex ended 34.07 points or 0.09 percent higher at 36,616.81 while Nifty rose 22.10 points or 0.20 percent to 10,934.35.

The RBI is scheduled to announce its sixth bi-monthly policy review for the fiscal on February 7. It would be the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting under RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge in December 2018 following exit of Urjit Patel.

