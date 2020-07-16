Markets extend gains, Infosys shines on good Q1 results

New Delhi: Markets extended gains on Thursday led by rally in Tech stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 343.42 points or 0.95 percent to 36,395.23 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 82.45 points or 0.78 percent to 10,700.65.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising upto 13.48 percent. The country's second-largest IT services major Infosys on Wednesday reported a 12.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,272 crore for June 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit (before minority interest) of Rs 3,802 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Other gainers included HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Maruti, SBI, RIL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, rising upto 3.93 percent. On the other hand, ITC, NTPC, Titan, HDFC, Powergrid, Kotak Bank, UltraChem, HDFC Bank, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, HUL and ONGC were the major losers, falling upto 2.32 percent.

In the previous session on Wednesday, Sensex closed 18.75 points or 0.05 percent higher at 36,051.81 while the NSE Nifty finighed 10.85 points or 0.10 percent higher at 10,618.20.