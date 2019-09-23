close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets extend rally for 2nd day; Sensex surges 1075 points, Nifty closes above 11,600

Investors sentiment were buoyed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on reduction of corporate tax and MAT rates.

Markets extend rally for 2nd day; Sensex surges 1075 points, Nifty closes above 11,600

New Delhi: Markets extended rally for the 2nd day on Monday with both domestic equity indices jumping above 2.80 percent.

The BSE Sensex soared 1075.41 points or 2.83 percent to 39,090.03 while the NSE Nifty closed 326.00 points or 2.89 percent higher to close at 11,600.20.

Investors sentiment were buoyed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on reduction of corporate tax and MAT rates.

The government on Friday announced that corporate tax rates will be slashed to 22% for domestic companies and 15% for new domestic manufacturing companies. The Government has brought in the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 to make certain amendments in the Income-tax Act 1961 and the Finance (No. 2) Act 2019.

In the previous session on Friday the BSE Sensex rose 1921.15 points or 5.32 percent at 38,014.62 while the NSE Nifty zoomed 569.40 points or 5.32 percent to 11,274.20.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todaySensex
Next
Story

Markets extend rally for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty open 2% higher

Must Watch

PT7M50S

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists arrested for murder of BJP, RSS leaders in Kishtwar