New Delhi: Markets extended rally for 3rd straight day on Wednesday amid continued buying by foreign investors.

The BSE Sensex jumped 216.51 points or 0.58 percent to 37,752.17 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 40.50 points or 0.36 percent to 11,341.70.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,477.72 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 990.48 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.