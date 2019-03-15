Markets extend rally for 5th straight day; Nifty regains 11,400

New Delhi: Markets extend rally for the 5th straight day on Friday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex jupmed 192.41 points or 0.51 points to 37,947.30 in early trade while the NSE Nifty reclaimed 11,400 level by soaring 59.90 points or 0.53 percent to 11,403.15.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Powergrid, SBI, M&M, HCL, Bajaj FInance, Maruti, Yes Bank, Axis Bank and TCS, rising by upto 2.99 percent.

Bucking the trend, Bajaj Auto, ITC, NTPC, Airtel, HUL and Coal India turned red, falling by upto 1.48 percent.

MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.06 percent. Japan`s Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent and South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.45 percent. But the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent, snapping a three-day winning run, and the Nasdaq shed 0.2 percent on Thursday in the wake of uncertainty over when a U.S.-China trade deal would be reached, a Reuters report wrote.

