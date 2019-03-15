हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets extend rally for 5th straight day; Nifty regains 11,400

The BSE Sensex jupmed 192.41 points or 0.51 points to 37,947.30.

Markets extend rally for 5th straight day; Nifty regains 11,400

New Delhi: Markets extend rally for the 5th straight day on Friday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex jupmed 192.41 points or 0.51 points to 37,947.30 in early trade while the NSE Nifty reclaimed 11,400 level by soaring 59.90 points or 0.53 percent to 11,403.15.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Powergrid, SBI, M&M, HCL, Bajaj FInance, Maruti, Yes Bank, Axis Bank and TCS, rising by upto 2.99 percent.

Bucking the trend, Bajaj Auto, ITC, NTPC, Airtel, HUL and Coal India turned red, falling by upto 1.48 percent.

MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.06 percent. Japan`s Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent and South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.45 percent. But the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent, snapping a three-day winning run, and the Nasdaq shed 0.2 percent on Thursday in the wake of uncertainty over when a U.S.-China trade deal would be reached, a Reuters report wrote.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex today
Next
Story

Market's rising spree continues for 4th day, but ends flat

Must Watch

PT2M20S

6 people died, 33 injured in Mumbai's CST Bridge collapse