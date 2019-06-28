Markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops 191 points, Nifty closes below 11,800

New Delhi: Markets continued to fall for the second-day on Friday with both equity indices dropping over 0.45 percent.

The BSE Sensex fell 191.77 points or 0.48 percent to end at 39,394.64 while the NSE Nifty dropped 52.70 points or 0.45 percent to close at 11,788.85.

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit also failed to enthuse investors as both sides "aired" their concerns over the bilateral trade disputes.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 71 lakh, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 196.57 crore, provisional data showed.