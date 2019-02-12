Markets open flat, Nifty below 10,900

New Delhi: Markets opened flat on Tuesday though automobiles, IT and metals stocks were under pressure.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex turned negative by dropping 3.90 points to 36,391.13 while the Nifty fell 2.30 points to 10,886.50.

Major losers were Infosys, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and Maruti, falling up to 2.42 percent.

While the gainers include PowerGrid, Yes Bank, M&M, RIL, Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, Cola India, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, rising up to 1.76 percent.

On a net basis, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 125.05 crore, while DIIs offlaoded shares worth Rs 232.55 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares barely budged with investors looking to a new round of Sino-US.trade talks, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged in early trade. Japan`s Nikkei was up 1.1 percent after a market holiday on Monday.

With Agency Inputs