BSE

Markets open flat on negative Asian cues

The BSE Sensex rose 127.87 points or 0.34 percent to 38,260.75 while the NSE Nifty jumped 40.05 points or 0.35 percent to 11,485.10.

Markets open flat on negative Asian cues

New Delhi: Markets opened on a flat note on Thursday on dull Asian cues.

HCL, Infosys, TCS, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, SBI, Vedanta, ITC, and L&T were major gainers in the Sensex pack, rising by upto 3.06 percent. While HUL, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, CIL, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Heromoto Corp, Powergrid, M&M, Airtel and ONGC were trading in red falling by upto 1.50 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 percent in early trade, with South Korea off 0.7 percent, a Reuters report wrote. Japan`s Nikkei fell 1.6 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.4 percent. On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Wednesday down 0.13 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.46 percent and the Nasdaq 0.63 percent.

With Agency Inputs

BSENSESensex todaystock market update
