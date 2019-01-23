Markets open flat on tepid global cues, Nifty holds 10,900

New Delhi: Markets opened flat on tepid global cues while the NSE Nifty managed to hold on to 10,900 level.

In early trade the BSE Sensex jumped 21.69 points or 0.06 percent to 36,466.33 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 14.25 points or 0.13 percent to 10,937.00.

Asian stocks edged down on Wednesday on mounting signs of slowing global growth and anxiety over a yet-unresolved Sino-US trade dispute, a Reuters report said.

Japan`s Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow all posted their biggest one-day percentage drops since Jan. 3 on Tuesday. The S&P lost 1.42 percent.

With Agency Inputs