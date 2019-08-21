close

BSE

Markets open flat to negative, Nifty holds on to 11,000

New Delhi: Markets opened marginally lower for the second day on Wednesday though the Nifty managed to hold on to 11,000 amid losses led by metal, auto, FMCG and banking sector, tracking global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 22.07 points or 0.059 percent to  37,311.02 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 14.30 points or 0.13 percent to 11,002.70.

Among Asian peers MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dithered either side of flat after three straight days of gains.  Japan`s Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent, while Shanghai blue chips lost -0.1 percent. Faring a bit better were E-Mini futures for the S&P 500, which added 0.25 percent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures edged up 0.1 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

