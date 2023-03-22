topStoriesenglish2586566
NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX TODAY

Markets Open Higher Amid Firm Global Trends; Eyes On US Fed Interest Rate Decision

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 344.1 points to 58,418.78. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 99.75 points to 17,207.25.

Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:34 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Markets Open Higher Amid Firm Global Trends; Eyes On US Fed Interest Rate Decision

Mumbai: Stock markets started the trade on a positive note on Wednesday, continuing their previous day's rally, in line with a firm trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 344.1 points to 58,418.78. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 99.75 points to 17,207.25.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were the laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets were trading in the green.

The US markets had ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

"Today's Fed decision will be crucial in determining the direction of the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 445.73 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 58,074.68 on Tuesday. The Nifty had advanced 119.10 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 17,107.50.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.58 per cent to USD 74.88 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,454.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926