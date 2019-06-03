Markets open higher despite lower GDP figures

New Delhi: Markets opened higher on Monday despite lower GDP figures and global jitters.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 176.55 points or 0.44 percent to 39,890.75 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.10 points or 0.39 percent to 11,968.90.

US stock futures, Asian share markets and oil prices slipped to multi-month lows on Monday on worries intensifying Sino-US tensions and Washington`s new tariff threats against Mexico could tip the global economy into a recession, a Reuters report said.

Japan`s Nikkei skidded 1.1% to a four-month low. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, but held barely above last week`s four-month low.

