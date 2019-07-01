Markets open higher on positive global cues, Sensex jumps 235 points

New Delhi: Markets open higher on positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 235.97 points or 0.60 percent to 39,630.61 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 65.55 points or 0.56 percent to 11,854.40 in early trade

Japan`s Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to a two-month top. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.4 percent. Chinese blue chips climbed 2.1 percent to their highest since late April. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent and FTSE futures 0.5 percent, a Reuters report said.