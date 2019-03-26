Markets open in green, Asian shares bounce back

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday as Asian shares bounced back.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 115.87 points or 0.31 percent to 37,924.78 in early trade while the Nifty was back at 11,400.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, Vedanta, SBI, RIL, CIL, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paint and Maruti, rising by upto 1.71 percent.

Bucking the trend, HDFC, ITC, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Powergrid, TCS and Infosys were trading in red, falling upto 1.71 percent.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 150.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 12.52 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 68.81 against the dollar in opening trade on on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rebounded 0.3 percent, a Reuters report wrote. Australian shares were flat, while Japan`s Nikkei jumped 1.8 percent after recording its biggest drop since late December on Monday. China`s blue-chip CSI300 and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng Index also rose, by 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

