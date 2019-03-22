हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets open in green, Asian shares hit 6-1/2-month high

Markets were closed on account of holi on Thursday.

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Friday on positive global cues with Asian stocks hitting 6-1/2-month high.

The BSE Sensex jumped 90.42 points or 0.24 percent in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 30.40 points or 0.26 percent to 11,551.45.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack werer Bharti Airtel, L&T, Yes BAnk, NTPC, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and Vetandta, rising upto 2.91 percent. While major losers were HDFC Bank, HUL, RIL, Infosys, HCL, MARUTI, M&M, TCS, and ONGC, falling upto  1.25 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei bucked the trend and lost 0.2 percent, a Reuters report wrote. The S&P 500 gained 1.09 percent while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.42 percent.

With Agency Inputs

 

