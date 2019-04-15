Markets open in green, Asian shares near nine-month high

close

BSE

The BSE Sensex jumped 45.33 points or 0.12 percent to 38,812.44 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 13.55 points or 0.12 percent to 11,657.00.

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Monday with minor gains on better Q4 earnings by blue-chip companies including Infosys and TCS and positive Asian cues

The BSE Sensex jumped 45.33 points or 0.12 percent to 38,812.44 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 13.55 points or 0.12 percent to 11,657.00.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, CIL, TCS, HCL, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Heromoto corp, ITC, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paint and Powergrid, rising upto 4.38 percent.

Asian shares neared nine-month high. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 percent to its highest since late July. CSI300 index rose 2.2 percent, Hong Kong`s Hang Seng added 1.2 percent while South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.7 percent. Japan`s Nikkei also joined the party, gaining 1.4 percent to the highest since early December, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

