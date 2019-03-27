Markets open in green, Nifty above 11,500

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty regaining 11,500 level though Asian shares slipped, giving up their previous day gains.

The BSE Sensex rose 115.69 points or 0.30 percent to 38,349.10 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 31.50 points or 0.28 percent to 11,514.75.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Airtel, L&T, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, HUL, Vedanta, Infosys, ITC and Axis Bank, rising upto 3.85 percent. While, Kotak Bank, RIL, ONGC, Heromoto Corp, ICICI Bank, NTPC, HCL, CIL and Powergrid slipped into red, falling by upto 0.57 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent while Japan`s Nikkei lost 0.6 percent, a Reuters report wrote. The S&P 500 gained 0.72 percent while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 percent.