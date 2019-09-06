close

BSE

Markets open in green, Sensex jumps 168 points

Markets open in green, Sensex jumps 168 points

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Friday led by gains in banking, financial and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 168.99 points or 0.4 percent to 36,813.41 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged up by 43.95 points or 0.41 percent to 10,891.85.

Auto stocks got a fresh bounce after after Minister of MSME and Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari's speech at 59th SIAM Annual Convention infused fresh leash of life for the sagging auto sector.

Gadkari said that the long pressed issue for reducing GST on petrol and diesel vehicles will be taken up with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He also said that government will award construction work worth Rs 5 lakh crore to boost the auto sector.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%.
Australian stocks gained 0.5%, South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.3% and Japan`s Nikkeidvanced 0.6%, a Reuters report said.

On Thursday, the Dow added 1.4%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.3% and Nasdaq rose 1.75%, it said.

With Agency Inputs

