Markets open in green, Sensex jumps over 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Monday as Asian cues shares rose to 7-month peak.

The BSE Sensex jumped 108.31 points or 0.28 percent to 38,970.54 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 23.45 points or 0.20 percent to 11,689.40.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack werer Power grid, Airtel, Tata Steel, Infosys, L&T, HUL, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Vedtanta, ONGC, NTPC and M&M, rising upto 1.73 percent. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ITC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HCL, Maruti, Asian Paints, Reliance and Yes Bank, fell upto 0.71 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought stocks to the tune of Rs 797.90 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 325.58 crore, BSE provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed by gaining 0.4 percent to its highest since August. Japan`s Nikkei also made its high of the year so far and was last up 0.1 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were little moved, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs