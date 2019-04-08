हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open in green, Sensex jumps over 100 points

The BSE Sensex jumped 108.31 points or 0.28 percent to 38,970.54 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 23.45 points or 0.20 percent to 11,689.40.

Markets open in green, Sensex jumps over 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Monday as Asian cues shares rose to 7-month peak.

The BSE Sensex jumped 108.31 points or 0.28 percent to 38,970.54 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 23.45 points or 0.20 percent to 11,689.40.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack werer Power grid, Airtel, Tata Steel, Infosys, L&T, HUL, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Vedtanta, ONGC, NTPC and M&M, rising upto 1.73 percent. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ITC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HCL, Maruti, Asian Paints, Reliance and Yes Bank, fell upto 0.71 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought stocks to the tune of Rs 797.90 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 325.58 crore, BSE provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed by gaining 0.4 percent to its highest since August. Japan`s Nikkei also made its high of the year so far and was last up 0.1 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were little moved, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex today
Next
Story

Markets stage smart recovery, Sensex closes over 170 points higher

Must Watch

PT1M3S

SC hearing today on plea seeking stay on PM Narendra Modi's biopic