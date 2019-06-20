Markets open in negative, Sensex falls over 80 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Thursday despite positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 80.23 points or 0.21 percent to 39,032.51 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 28.00 points or 0.24 percent to 11,663.45.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Maruti, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and HCL Tech, shedding up to 1.43 percent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Coal India, RIL, L&T, PowerGrid and HDFC gained up to 1.10 percent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 97.05 crore, and domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 104.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6% while Japan`s Nikkei gained 0.6%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 2,926, just 19 points off its record closing high hit on April 30, a Reuters report said.