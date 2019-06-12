Markets open in negative zone, Sensex falls over 140 points

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative zone on Wednesday with both equity indices falling over 0.30 percent in early trade.

The BSE Sensex fell 146.72 points or 0.37 percent to 39,803.74 while the NSE Nifty dropped 40.65 points or 0.34 percent to 11,924.95 in early trade.

Among Asian peers, the MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.38% after two days of gains. Japan`s Nikkei dithered either side of flat, while Shanghai blue chips eased 0.5% following a 3% jump the day before. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 hardly budged. All the uncertainty around trade saw Wall Street break a six-day winning streak to end flat on Tuesday. The Dow eased a tiny 0.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.03% and the Nasdaq 0.01%, a Reuters report said.