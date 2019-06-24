close

BSE

Markets open in positive, Sensex jumps 75 points

The BSE Sensex jumped 74.92 points or 0.19 percent to 39,269.41 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 20.30 points or 0.17 percent to 11,744.40 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Monday as Asian shares were off to a cautious start.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed 491.28 points or 1.25 percent down at 38,960.79 while the NSE Nifty tanked 151.15 points or 1.28 percent down at 11,672.15. Led by the sharp fall in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies dropped Rs 83,434.19 crore to Rs 1,50,47,206.54 crore as compared to  market capitalisation at Rs 1,51,30,670.73 crore on Thursday (June 20).

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.16% in early trade while Japan`s Nikkei ticked down 0.26%, a Reuters report said. Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to $65.58 per barrel, near Friday`s three-week high of $65.76. U.S. crude futures were up 0.75% at $57.88 per barrel.

 

