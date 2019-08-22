Markets open in red for 2nd day, Nifty slips below 10,900

New Delhi: Markets opened in red for the second day on Thursday led by losses in banking, financial and auto sector tracking global shares.

The BSE Sensex rose 112.06 points or 0.30 percent to 36,948.31 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged up by 41.40 points or 0.38 percent to 10,877.30.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma, falling upto 2.43 percent. On the other hand shares of ITC, Tech Mahindra, HUL, L&T, Asian Paint, M&M, NTPC, TCS and Kotak Bank were the major gainers, rising upto 1.59 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex fell 267.64 points or 0.72 percent to 37,060.37 while the NSE Nifty dropped 98.30 points or 0.89 percent to 10,918.70

Asian shares went flat with MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.2 percent. Japan`s Nikkei added 0.1 percent, as did Shanghai blue chips. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.04 percent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.09 percent. The Dow ended Wednesday up 0.93 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.82 percent and the Nasdaq 0.90 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs