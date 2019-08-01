close

BSE

Markets open in red for 2nd day; Sensex below 37,300

New Delhi: Markets opened in red for the second day on Thursday tracking Asian shares that fell to six-week low.

The BSE Sensex fell 218.95 points or 0.58 percent to 37,262.17 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading lower at 66.80 points or 0.60 percent to 11,051.20.

Major losers in the Sensex pack are Vedanta, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Heromoto Corp, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma and RIL, falling upto 3.18 percent. On the other hand shares of IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, HCL, TCS, ICICI Bank and Maruti were trading in green, rising upto 1.38 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan faltered 0.6 percent, extending losses for a fifth day to the lowest since mid-June. Japan`s Nikkei reversed early losses and were a shade higher, while Australian shares declined 0.2 percent. Losses in Chinese shares accelerated after it opened lower with the blue-chip index down 0.8 percent.

With Agency Inputs

