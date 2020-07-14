Markets open in red, Nifty slides below 10,750

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Tuesday in tandem with global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 243.66 points or 0.66 percent to 36,450.03 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 71.15 points or 0.66 percent to 10,731.55.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, ITC, Ultrachem, Asian Paint, Nestle, rising upto 0.78 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HDFC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti, Bajaj Finserve, ICICI Bank, SBI, M&M and Powergrid, falling upto 2.50 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex ended 99.36 points or 0.27 per cent, higher at 36,693.69. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 34.65 points, or 1.15 per cent, up at 10,802.70 -- losing about 80 points from the day's high.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2%. Japan`s Nikkei retreated from a one-month high touched on Monday, dropping 0.8%. A firm dollar put pressure on the Aussie and kiwi, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold sat below recent peaks at $1.797.30 per ounce and U.S. Treasuries were firm. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt was $0.6168%, Reuters added.