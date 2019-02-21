हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Markets open largely flat, Nifty retains 10,700

Asian shares held near 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday.

New Delhi: Markets opened largely flat on Thursday while the Nifty retained 10,700 level on the back of positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 49.06 points or 0.14 percent to 35,805.32 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 10.80 points or 0.10 percent to 10,746.25.

Asian shares held near 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were steady in early trade.

Australian shares gave up early gains, last trading 0.1 percent lower, but the Australian dollar rallied in the wake of strong full-time jobs figure. Japan`s Nikkei was down 0.3 percent after closing at a two-month high during the previous session.

With Agency Inputs

