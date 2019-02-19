हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Markets open largely higher, Asian shares hover near four-month high

New Delhi: Markets opened largely higher on Tuesday on positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 84.37 points or 0.24 percent to 35,582.81 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 22.40 points or 0.21 percent to 10,663.35 in early trade.

Asian shares hovered near four-month highs on Tuesday, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade firmer, while Japan`s Nikkei was almost flat. Chinese shares were little changed, too, with the blue-chip index up 0.1 percent after surging in the previous session.

With Agency Inputs

