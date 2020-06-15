Markets open lower; Sensex tanks 189 points in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened lower on Monday amidst negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 189.15 points or 0.56 percent to 33,591.74 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 43.70 points or 0.44 percent to 9,929.20.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, LT, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auti, NTPC and HDFC, falling upto 3.83 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Sun Pharma, Infosys, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, HUL, HCL Tech and TCS, rising upto 1.31 percent.

Asian shares stumbled on Monday while the oil prices slipped. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% with Australian shares off 0.1% and South Korea easing 0.3%. Japan`s Nikkei faltered 0.7%, a Reuters report said.

