हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open lower; Sensex tanks 189 points in early trade

The BSE Sensex fell 189.15 points or 0.56 percent to 33,591.74 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 43.70 points or 0.44 percent to 9,929.20.

Markets open lower; Sensex tanks 189 points in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened lower on Monday amidst negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 189.15 points or 0.56 percent to 33,591.74 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 43.70 points or 0.44 percent to 9,929.20.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, LT, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auti, NTPC and HDFC, falling upto 3.83 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Sun Pharma, Infosys, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, HUL, HCL Tech and TCS, rising upto 1.31 percent.

Asian shares stumbled on Monday while the oil prices slipped. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% with Australian shares off 0.1% and South Korea easing 0.3%. Japan`s Nikkei faltered 0.7%, a Reuters report said.

The BSE Sensex ended 242.52 points or 0.72 percent higher at 33,780.89. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 70.90 points or 0.72 percent to end at 9,972.90.

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex tanks 826 points, Nifty slides below 9,700 amidst global selloff
  • 3,32,424Confirmed
  • 9,520Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Sushant Singh Rajput: Postmortem report confirms suicide