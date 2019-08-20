close

Markets open marginally higher, Nifty above 11,050





New Delhi: Markets opened marginally higher on Tuesday amidst buying in Infra, IT, auto and pharma sectors tracking gains in Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex rose 105.99 points or 0.28 percent to 37,508.48 in early trade while the NSE Nifty inched up by 0.45 points to 11,054.35.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Infosys, TCS, Heromoto Corp, Tech Mahindra, Powergrid, HUL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, HCL Tech, Maruti and HDFC Bank, rising upto 1.92 percent. On the Other hand shares of Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, SBI, ICICI Bank, RIL, Kotak Bank and Bharti airtel were major losers, falling upto 4.50 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 52.16 points 0.14 percent to 37,402.49 while the NSE Nifty edged marginally higher by 6.10 points or 0.055 percent to 11,053.90.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.31 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.45 percent. The improved mood was helped by a rally on Wall Street overnight, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.21 percent.

With Agency Inputs

