Markets open on positive note, loses steam in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday but lost steam in early trade by falling marginally.

The BSE Sensex opened at 37,658.48. It was trading 23.28 points or 0.062 percent to 37,470.84 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 2.10 points or 0.019 percent to 11,055.75.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, Bajaj Finane, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Heromoto corp, ITC and Maruti, rising upto 2.17 percent. On the other hand shares of HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, HUL, Yes Bank and HDFC were major losers, falling upto 2.28 percent.