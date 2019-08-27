close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open on positive note, loses steam in early trade

The BSE Sensex opened at 37,658.48. It was trading 23.28 points or 0.062 percent to 37,470.84 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 2.10 points or 0.019 percent to 11,055.75.

Markets open on positive note, loses steam in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday but lost steam in early trade by falling marginally.

The BSE Sensex opened at 37,658.48. It was trading 23.28 points or 0.062 percent to 37,470.84 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 2.10 points or 0.019 percent to 11,055.75.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, Bajaj Finane, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Heromoto corp, ITC and Maruti, rising upto 2.17 percent. On the other hand shares of HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, HUL, Yes Bank and HDFC were major losers, falling upto 2.28 percent.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex soars 787 points, Nifty reclaims 11,000-mark on FPI surcharge rollback

Must Watch

PT3M18S

High level meeting in Home Ministry on Jammu and Kashmir issue today