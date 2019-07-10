Markets open with minor losses, IndiGo Slumps 20%

New Delhi: Markets opened with minor losses but recovered soon after on mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 91.19 points or 0.24 percent to 38,822.01 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 24.75 points or 0.21 percent to 11,580.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Asian Paint, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, HDFC, HUL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Maruti, ITC and IndusInd Bank, rising upto 1.86 percent. On the other hand, top losers were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Vedanta, M&M, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Heromotocorp, and SBI, falling upto 1.77 percent.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd fell as much as 19 percent after one of the co-founders of IndiGo Rakesh Gangwal alleged violation of corporate governance rules at the parent group, asking market regulator SEBI to intervene in the matter.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex jumped 10.25 points or 0.026 percent to 38,730.82 while the NSE Nifty closed 2.70 points or 0.023 percent down at 11,555.90 after two days of slide.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4 percent, after three sessions of losses. South Korea edged up 0.4 percent, but Japan`s Nikkei lagged with a loss of 0.2 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dithered either side of flat in very slow trade, a Reuters report said.

