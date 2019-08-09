close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets opens in green on strong global cues; Nifty surges past 11,100

The BSE Sensex jumped 274.46 points or 0.74 percent to 37,601.82 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 84.35 points or 0.76 percent to 11,116.80.

Markets opens in green on strong global cues; Nifty surges past 11,100

New Delhi: Markets opened in the green on Friday following news reports that the government might consider to roll back surcharge on  Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) amidst strong global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 274.46 points or 0.74 percent to 37,601.82 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 84.35 points or 0.76 percent to 11,116.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Powergrid, HDFC Bank, L&T,  Heromoto Corp, NTPC, Vedanta, Axis Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Fianance, RIL and ONGC, rising upto 2.39 percent. On the other hand shares of Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, were trading in red, falling upto 0.77 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 636.86 points or 1.74 percent to 37,327.36 while the NSE Nifty soared 176.95 points or 1.63 percent to 11,032.45.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todaystock market update
Next
Story

Sensex jumps 636 points, Nifty reclaims 11,000-mark at close

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Narmada river above danger mark, havoc in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh