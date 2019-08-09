Markets opens in green on strong global cues; Nifty surges past 11,100

New Delhi: Markets opened in the green on Friday following news reports that the government might consider to roll back surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) amidst strong global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 274.46 points or 0.74 percent to 37,601.82 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 84.35 points or 0.76 percent to 11,116.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Powergrid, HDFC Bank, L&T, Heromoto Corp, NTPC, Vedanta, Axis Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Fianance, RIL and ONGC, rising upto 2.39 percent. On the other hand shares of Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, were trading in red, falling upto 0.77 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 636.86 points or 1.74 percent to 37,327.36 while the NSE Nifty soared 176.95 points or 1.63 percent to 11,032.45.