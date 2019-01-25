हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Markets pare gains, end in negative zone

The BSE Sensex dropped 169.56 points or 0.47 points to end at 36,025.54 while the Nifty fell 69.25 points or 0.67 percent to 10,780.55.

Markets pare gains, end in negative zone

New Delhi: Markets pared gains to end in the negative zone on Friday on widespread profit-booking.

The BSE Sensex dropped 169.56 points or 0.47 points to end at 36,025.54 while the Nifty fell 69.25 points or 0.67 percent to 10,780.55.

Intraday Sensex surged 250 points to touch a high of 36,474.48 and low of 35,953.15. Similarly, Nifty shuttled between 10,931.70 and 10,756.45.

During the week, Sensex fell 361 points and the Nifty fell 126 points.

Maruti Suzuki emerged worst performer in the Sensex kitty, tumbling 7.40 percent at Rs 6,516.35 after the company posted 17.2 percent drop in its Q3 earnings. Other losers include Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, M&M, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, NTPC and SBI, falling up to 4.23 percent.

Bucking the trend, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and TCS ended in green, rising up to 2.71 percent.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
SensexNiftySensex todayNifty todaymarkets todayBSENSE
