Markets pare opening losses, Sensex ends 83 points higher

New Delhi: Markets pared opening losses on Wednesday led by gains in metal, auto, pharma and IT sectors.

The BSE Sensex ended 83.88 higher or 0.22 percent higher at 37,481.12 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 32.60 points or 0.29 percent to 11,118.00. The NSE Nifty had breached 11,000 intra-day while the Sensex touched a high of 37,576.37 and low of 37,128.26.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Heromoto Corp, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, SBI, Kotak Bank, Powergrid and TCS, rising upto 6.04 percent. On the other hand shares of Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL, NTPC, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, HDFC and HDFC Bank ended in red, falling upto 4.65 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the 30-share index tanked 289.13 points or 0.77 percent to 37,397.24 while the NSE Nifty closed 103.80 points or 0.93 percent to 11,085.40.