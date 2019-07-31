close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets pare opening losses, Sensex ends 83 points higher

The NSE Nifty had breached 11,000 intra-day while the Sensex touched a high of 37,576.37 and low of 37,128.26.

Markets pare opening losses, Sensex ends 83 points higher

New Delhi: Markets pared opening losses on Wednesday led by gains in metal, auto, pharma and IT sectors.

The BSE Sensex ended 83.88 higher or 0.22 percent higher at 37,481.12 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 32.60 points or 0.29 percent to 11,118.00. The NSE Nifty had breached 11,000 intra-day while the Sensex touched a high of 37,576.37 and low of 37,128.26.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Heromoto Corp, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, SBI, Kotak Bank, Powergrid and TCS, rising upto 6.04 percent. On the other hand shares of Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL, NTPC, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, HDFC and HDFC Bank ended in red, falling upto 4.65 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the 30-share index tanked 289.13 points or 0.77 percent to 37,397.24 while the NSE Nifty closed 103.80 points or 0.93 percent to 11,085.40.

Tags:
BSENSESensex todayNifty
Next
Story

Markets extend losing streak, Sensex gives up 37,300 at opening

Must Watch

PT44M48S

Top 100: Watch top news headlines of the day