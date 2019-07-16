close

Markets pare opening losses, Sensex jumps 90 points

The BSE Sensex was trading 90.39 points or 0.23 percent higher at 38,987.10 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged up by 16.50 points or 0.14 percent to 11,604.00.

New Delhi: Markets opened on a flat to negative note on Tuesday but minutes into the trading it pared its losses and was trading higher, tracking global cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading 90.39 points or 0.23 percent higher at 38,987.10 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged up by 16.50 points or 0.14 percent to 11,604.00.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, NTPC, SBI, Powergrid, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Maruti, rising upto 1.86 percent. On the other hand, TCS, Heromoto Corp, M&M, HCL, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Asian Paint and LT were major losers, declining upto 1.68 points.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17 percent, with losses in Chinese shares capping gains elsewhere in the region. China`s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.4 percent lower. South Korea`s KOSPI, which spent the morning flickering between small gains and losses, was last up 0.24 percent. Shares in Taiwan were flat, while the Australian market was up less than 0.1 percent.
Japan`s Nikkei stock index dipped 0.74 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

