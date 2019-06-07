Markets reverse morning losses, end in green

New Delhi: Markets reversed morning losses on Friday, and ended in green.

The BSE Sensex ended 86.18 points or 0.22 percent higher to 86.18 while the NSE Nifty closed 26.90 points or 0.23 percent up to 11,870.65

Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 1,448.99 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 650.84 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

The RBI rate cut announcement failed to enthuse stock markets on Thursday with the benchmark BSE Sensex cracking over 550 points and the NSE Nifty dropping 177 points. Lowering the interest rates for the third time in a row, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced reduction of repo rates by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent in its second bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20.