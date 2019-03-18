हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets rise marginally higher, closes in green for 6th straight day

New Delhi: Markets continued to rise for the 6th straight day on Monday though both equity indices closed marginally higher.

The BSE Sensex jumped 70.75 points or 0.19 percent to 38,095.07 at today's close while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 35.35 points or 0.31 percent to 11,462.20.

During Intra-Day trade, Sensex reached a high of 38,369.59 and low of 37,952.10 while the Nifty shuttled between high and low of 11,530.15 and 11,412.50 respectively.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 4,323.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,130.36 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

