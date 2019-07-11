Markets rise on positive Asian cues, Sensex jumps 110 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Thursday on positive global cues

The BSE Sensex rose 110.06 points or 0.29 percent to 38,667.10 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 34.85 points or 0.30 percent to 11,533.75.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, M&M, Yes Bank, SBI, ONGC, Powergrid, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Reliance, rising upto 2.97 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex fell 173.78 points or 0.45 percent to 38,557.04 while the NSE Nifty ended down 57.00 points or 0.49 percent to 11,498.90.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%, while Japan`s Nikkei added 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.8%, South Korea`s KOSPI climbed 1% and Australian stocks edged up 0.3%. US stocks ended higher on Wednesday and the S&P 500 briefly crossed the 3,000-point mark for the first time, a Reuters report said.

