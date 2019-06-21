Markets slip at opening; Sensex falls 215 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Friday dragged by losses in banking and auto sector amid weak cues from other Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 215.29 points or 0.54 percent down at 39,386.34 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 54.05 points or 0.46 percent to 11,777.70.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Maruti, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, M&M, RIL, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Axis bank, shedding up to 4.20 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 438.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Thursday.

Yesterday, the BSE Sensex jumped 488.89 points or 1.25 percent at 39,601.63 while the NSE Nifty zoomed 140.30 points or 1.20 percent at 11,831.75.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%. The index was up about 4% on the week, during which it brushed its highest level since May 8, a Reuters report said.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%, Australian stocks declined 0.3% and Japan`s Nikkei shed 0.2% amid the yen`s big surge. The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday after this week`s Federal Reserve meeting, Reuters added.

