Markets snap 2-day losing streak; Sensex jumps 174 points, Nifty above 11,000

The BSE Sensex rose 174.33 points or 0.47 percent to 37,243.26 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 52.45 points or 0.48 percent to 11,000.75.

Markets snap 2-day losing streak; Sensex jumps 174 points, Nifty above 11,000

New Delhi: Snapping 2-day losing streak, markets opened on a positive note on Friday on positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 174.33 points or 0.47 percent to 37,243.26 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 52.45 points or 0.48 percent to 11,000.75.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Yes Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, and L&T, rising upto 2.71 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex fell 382.91 points or 1.02 percent to 37,068.93 while the NSE Nifty dropped 97.80 points or 0.89 percent to close at 10,948.30.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 1 percent to the highest since August 23. E-Minis for the S&P500 added 0.2 percent after more than 1 percent gain on Wall Street overnight and futures for Eurostoxx50 rose 0.3 percent. Japan`s Nikkei jumped 1.2 percent while South Korea`s KOSPI index gained 1.7 percent and Australian shares were 0.9 percent higher, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

