close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets snap 3-day rally, Sensex falls nearly 190 points

The BSE Sensex fell 189.43 points or 0.50 percent to 37,451.84 while the NSE Nifty closed 60.50 points or 0.54 percent to 11,046.10.

Markets snap 3-day rally, Sensex falls nearly 190 points

New Delhi: After three days of rally, markets closed in the negative zone on Wednesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 189.43 points or 0.50 percent to 37,451.84 while the NSE Nifty closed 60.50 points or 0.54 percent to 11,046.10.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC, M&M, Maruti, NTPC, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Heromoto Corp and Kotak Bank, falling upto 7.47 percent. On the other hand, shares of HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, TCS and Asian Paint were major gainers, rising upto 2.61 percent.

Markets have seen an upward rally since last Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slew of measures to revive economic growth that included the most awaited rolled back of the enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

This was followed by announcement by the RBI that it will transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to the government.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 37,641.27, higher by 147.15 points or 0.39 per cent while the Nifty settled at 47.50 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 11,105.35.

Tags:
BSENSESensex todayNifty
Next
Story

CBDT refutes reports on differential regime between domestic investors and FPIs

Must Watch

PT8M38S

'Biggest confusion in your politics' says Pak's minister Fawad Hussain over Rahul's clarification