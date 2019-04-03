Markets snap 4-day rising streak, Sensex falls nearly 180 points

New Delhi: Markets snapped its four-day winning streak, with both equity indices closing in the red on Wednesday on profit booking.

However, the equity indices started the day with an extreme positive note with the BSE Sensex hitting fresh record high, crossing 39,200 level while the NSE Nifty hit an all time high by breahing earlier level of 11,760.

At today's close the BSE Sensex fell 179.53 points or 0.46 percent to close at 38,877.12. The broader NSE Nifty ended 69.25 points or 0.59 percent, down at 11,643.95.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were SBI, Yes Bank, Airtel, L&T, Sun Pharma, M&M, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, ONGC, RIL, Vedanta, and HUL, falling by upto 2.40 percent. Bucking the trend, Maruti, HCL, HDFC, Tata Steel, Heromoto Corp, Powergrid and TCS ended in green, rising by upto 2.78 percent.

All eyes are set on the RBI that will unveil its first bi-monthly monetary policy decision of this new fiscal tomorrow. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is holding a three-day meeting has already started. Investors are hoping that the central bank will go for a rate cut in its monetary policy announcement.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 543.36 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 437.70 crore, BSE provisional data showed.