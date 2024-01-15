Maxposure Limited IPO Opens Today: Key Things You Want To Know Before Subscription

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Maxposure Limited opened for subscription on Monday. The company has informed that anchor investor portion got 100% subscription from marquee investors, in anchor investor bidding.

Here Are The Key Things You Want To Know Before Maxposure Limited IPO Subscription

The IPO is scheduled to open on January 15, 2024, and close on January 17, 2024



The IPO's basis of allotment will be fixed on January 18, 2024, with refunds initiated on January 19, 2024



The shares will be listed on January 22, 2024, at NSE Emerge



Maxposure Limited has set a price band of Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per equity share for the IPO



According to the RHP filed with NSE Emerge, 61,40,000 equity shares are offered and the price band is set at Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per share



The minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares



The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs. 1,24,000 (Lower Price Band)



GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Maxposure IPO, Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue



IPO share reservations: Not more than 50% of the Net Issue will be allocated on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) including Anchor



Not less than 15% of the Net Offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non- Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Net Offer will be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors



Lot size: The market lot size is 4,000 Equity shares. The minimum investment for retail investor for one lot is Rs. 1,24,000 (Lower Price Band)

Maxposure Limited, incorporated in 2006, is a pioneer in the new-age media and entertainment industry, offering 360-degree services across multiple content distribution platforms. The company boasts a diverse service portfolio and result-oriented strategies, earning it industry-wide recognition with clients like IndiGo, Air India, Oberoi Hotels, and more.