trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709815
NewsBusinessMarkets
MAXPOSURE LIMITED IPO

Maxposure Limited IPO Opens Today: Key Things You Want To Know Before Subscription

Maxposure Limited has set a price band of Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per equity share for the IPO.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maxposure Limited IPO Opens Today: Key Things You Want To Know Before Subscription

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Maxposure Limited opened for subscription on Monday. The company has informed that anchor investor portion got 100% subscription from marquee investors, in anchor investor bidding.

Here Are The Key Things You Want To Know Before Maxposure Limited IPO Subscription

  • The IPO is scheduled to open on January 15, 2024, and close on January 17, 2024
     
  • The IPO's basis of allotment will be fixed on January 18, 2024, with refunds initiated on January 19, 2024
     
  • The shares will be listed on January 22, 2024, at NSE Emerge
     
  • Maxposure Limited has set a price band of Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per equity share for the IPO
     
  • According to the RHP filed with NSE Emerge, 61,40,000 equity shares are offered and the price band is set at Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per share
     
  • The minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares
     
  • The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs. 1,24,000 (Lower Price Band)
     
  • GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Maxposure IPO, Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue
     
  • IPO share reservations: Not more than 50% of the Net Issue will be allocated on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) including Anchor
     
  • Not less than 15% of the Net Offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non- Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Net Offer will be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors
     
  • Lot size: The market lot size is 4,000 Equity shares. The minimum investment for retail investor for one lot is Rs. 1,24,000 (Lower Price Band)

Maxposure Limited, incorporated in 2006, is a pioneer in the new-age media and entertainment industry, offering 360-degree services across multiple content distribution platforms. The company boasts a diverse service portfolio and result-oriented strategies, earning it industry-wide recognition with clients like IndiGo, Air India, Oberoi Hotels, and more.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?