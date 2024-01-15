Maxposure Limited IPO Opens Today: Key Things You Want To Know Before Subscription
New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Maxposure Limited opened for subscription on Monday. The company has informed that anchor investor portion got 100% subscription from marquee investors, in anchor investor bidding.
Here Are The Key Things You Want To Know Before Maxposure Limited IPO Subscription
- The IPO is scheduled to open on January 15, 2024, and close on January 17, 2024
- The IPO's basis of allotment will be fixed on January 18, 2024, with refunds initiated on January 19, 2024
- The shares will be listed on January 22, 2024, at NSE Emerge
- Maxposure Limited has set a price band of Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per equity share for the IPO
- According to the RHP filed with NSE Emerge, 61,40,000 equity shares are offered and the price band is set at Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per share
- The minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares
- The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs. 1,24,000 (Lower Price Band)
- GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Maxposure IPO, Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue
- IPO share reservations: Not more than 50% of the Net Issue will be allocated on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) including Anchor
- Not less than 15% of the Net Offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non- Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Net Offer will be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors
Maxposure Limited, incorporated in 2006, is a pioneer in the new-age media and entertainment industry, offering 360-degree services across multiple content distribution platforms. The company boasts a diverse service portfolio and result-oriented strategies, earning it industry-wide recognition with clients like IndiGo, Air India, Oberoi Hotels, and more.
