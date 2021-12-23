हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Medplus shares make stellar debut, list with nearly 31% premium

New Delhi: Shares of Medplus Health Services on Thursday listed with a premium of nearly 31 per cent against the issue price of Rs 796.

The stock listed at Rs 1,015, a gain of 27.51 per cent against the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 40.69 per cent to Rs 1,119.95.

On NSE, it made its debut at Rs 1,040, reflecting a jump of 30.65 per cent.

Its market valuation remained at Rs 13,083.06 crore.

The initial public offering of pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services Ltd was subscribed 52.59 times last week.

The Rs 1,398.3-crore IPO had a price range at Rs 780-796 per share.

MedPlus was founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, who is the company's managing director and chief executive officer.

The Hyderabad-based pharmacy retailer offers a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products, such as medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and FMCG products like home and personal care items, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents and sanitisers.

Medplus was also the first pharmacy retailer in India to offer an omnichannel platform and continues to scale up its retail store network. 

