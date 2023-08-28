Mono Pharmacare Ltd IPO: Should You Invest? Check GMP, Price Issue, Allotment Date, More

New Delhi: Mono Pharmacare ltd has opened its Initial public offering or IPO for a fresh issue of 276,000 equity shares. The subscription starts on August 28, 2023 and will be available till August 30.

Mono Pharmacare ltd price band

Mono Pharmacare ltd kept the public issue price between Rs 26 to Rs 28 per equity share with the face value of Rs 10 and tick size of Rs 1.



Mono Pharmacare ltd bid lot

Mono Pharmacare ltd kept the bid lot for the public issue of 4000 equity shares and in multiples thereof with the maximum subscription amount for retail investor is Rs 2,00,000.

Mono Pharmacare ltd sponsor bank

Mono Pharmacare ltd IPO has been sponsored by Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. Bigshare services private limited is the registrar of the IPO.

Mono Pharmacare ltd GMP

Shares of Mono Pharmacare ltd are available at a premium of Rs 5 per share in unlisted stock market.

Mono Pharmacare ltd allotment date

The IPO is expected to be allotted on September 4, 2023.

Mono Pharmacare ltd listing

The public issue will be likely listed on September 7, 2023 on NSE SME exchange.